Trump and Netanyahu hold first meeting since Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump met at the White House on Tuesday for the first time since they launched a joint war against Iran.

The meeting was positive and productive, according to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive! — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2026

Netanyahu left a 90-minute meeting in the White House without holding a joint press conference with Trump, Israeli media outlets reported. The meeting marked the eighth between Trump and Netanyahu since the war with Iran started in February.

Israeli media noted that Trump and Netanyahu did not hold a separate one-on-one session. Instead, the talks took place with the participation of the full Israeli delegation alongside a large group of Trump's advisers and senior administration officials.

Netanyahu also did not receive a formal welcome upon arriving at the White House, and no joint media appearance was held after the meeting. Israeli media cited a senior official in Netanyahu's office as saying the meeting was held in a "friendly and positive atmosphere" and briefly addressed the Iranian issue.

Israel's Channel 12 cited informed sources as saying that Trump did not ask Netanyahu to withdraw from areas under Israeli control.