Kirkuk University gains international quality certification

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk University’s Continuing Education Centre had become the first among Iraqi universities to receive ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation for personnel certification after meeting international quality standards.

University President Imran Jamal Hassan told Shafaq News the accreditation was granted by Iraq's Accreditation Body (IQAS) under the Ministry of Planning.

He said the certification would enable the centre to deliver internationally accredited training programmes and issue recognised professional certificates across a range of disciplines.

ISO/IEC 17024 sets international requirements for organisations that certify the competence of individuals, aiming to ensure consistency, impartiality, and credibility in professional certification programmes.