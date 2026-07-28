Iraq among bottom 25 countries for women's wellbeing

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 158th out of 181 countries in the 2025/26 Women, Peace, and Security Index, placing it among the 25 worst countries worldwide for women's wellbeing.

The index measures women's status across indicators including safety, justice, legal rights, economic opportunities, political empowerment, and inclusion.

Denmark ranked first, followed by Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland, while Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the index, followed by Yemen.

Iraq ranked just above Liberia among the worst-performing countries, a group that also included Syria, Sudan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, Pakistan, Chad, Mali and Nigeria.

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