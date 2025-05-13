Beyond Homemaking: Al-Sulaymaniyah women redefine their roles

Shafaq News / On the vibrant streets of Al-Sulaymaniyah—a city long known for its cultural openness within Iraq’s Kurdistan Region—a quiet revolution is unfolding. Women, once confined largely to domestic roles, are increasingly visible in schools, offices, and even decision-making spaces. Yet, this transformation remains layered with challenges rooted in social norms and deep-seated expectations.

From Homemaker to Decision-Maker

For many women in Al-Sulaymaniyah, change has not come through activism alone, but as a necessity driven by shifting economic and social pressures. “Our mothers believed cooking and sewing were a full life,” says 34-year-old teacher Nasreen Mahmoud. “But today, our reality demands that we share both financial burdens and household decisions.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mahmoud notes that her involvement in family decision-making is something that “wasn’t common before.” Now, she and her husband jointly discuss finances and childrearing.

University student Zozan Aref, 22, represents a younger generation redefining the role of women altogether. “Marriage and motherhood are no longer our only options,” she says. “We dream of becoming journalists, politicians, artists. No one has the right to limit our ambitions.” But, she adds, this mindset still invites criticism: “Some relatives pressure me because I’m not thinking about marriage, but no one questions young men in the same way.”

Progress with a Price: Double Burdens

Despite these gains, the path to equality remains fraught with invisible burdens. “I come home exhausted from work, only to cook, clean, and help the children with homework,” says Sarah Taha, a mother of two. “Everyone demands, but no one appreciates.”

The societal expectation for women to be perfect in all roles—employee, mother, wife—continues, even as their responsibilities expand. For some, these expectations reveal a persistent tension. “I support women working,” says Kawa Abdulqader, a merchant in the city’s bazaar, “but not if it means they ignore their homes or act like men in everything.”

Activist Amina Hassan sees such views as thinly veiled attempts to restrict women’s freedom. “A woman can balance her work and home life—if there are nurseries, flexible hours, and shared responsibilities within the family,” she argues. “What we need is not just permission to work, but a culture that supports it.”

Faith and Feminism: Not Mutually Exclusive

Religion remains a powerful influence in shaping attitudes toward women’s roles. Islamic scholar Muhammad Karim told Shafaq News that “Islam encourages education and work for women, as long as it respects dignity and ethics. What we oppose is neglecting the family role—not women’s progress.”

This distinction is echoed by sociologist Rizkar Karim, who describes Kurdish society as being in a transitional phase. “We’re not witnessing a battle between right and wrong, but between two ways of life,” he says. “Women are moving from being followers to partners—and that takes time, education, and open dialogue within families.”

Such dialogue, he emphasizes, is essential for redefining gender roles in a healthy way.

In the Countryside: Change Comes Slower

Beyond the city’s urban core, the pace of change slows dramatically. In the rural town of Said Sadiq, 45-year-old seamstress Shahla Murad recounts the stigma she faces. “Working outside the home isn’t encouraged here—even if it’s a home-based business…But I sew and earn an income, and for me, that’s freedom.”

Journalist Fakher Azedine tells Shafaq News that Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the Region in women’s visibility in fields like media and art. “Compared to Erbil and Duhok, where tribal influences are stronger, Al-Sulaymaniyah has made more space for women,” he explains. “But challenges remain—domestic violence, rural marginalization, and a silent rejection of female financial independence.”

The Law vs. Reality

While the Kurdistan Region has legal frameworks that support women’s rights in employment and education, gaps persist between the law and its implementation.

According to fresh data released by the Kurdistan Workers' Union, more than 35,000 women are currently employed across the Kurdistan Region.

“Women often give up their rights under family or spousal pressure,” says lawyer Hajar Mohammed. “Many legal complaints are closed in the name of ‘honor’ or privacy, and there’s implicit bias in the courts—especially when women demand their rights.”

The evolving role of women is a journey of contrasts—modern aspirations clash with traditional expectations, and with the absence of clear policies that support gender equality, Kurdish women continue to shoulder the dual task of preserving family life while pursuing personal fulfillment.