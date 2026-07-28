CENTCOM: Iran launched surprise missile attack on US base

CENTCOM: Iran launched surprise missile attack on US base
2026-07-28T23:12:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East, CENTCOM stated on Tuesday, adding that all Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted.

Axios, citing a US official, reported that Iranian missiles targeted a US military base in Jordan. As of the time of publication, there had been no official response from Iran to the reported claims.

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