CENTCOM: Iran launched surprise missile attack on US base

Shafaq News- Washington

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East, CENTCOM stated on Tuesday, adding that all Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted.

At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

Axios, citing a US official, reported that Iranian missiles targeted a US military base in Jordan. As of the time of publication, there had been no official response from Iran to the reported claims.