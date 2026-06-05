CENTCOM denies Iranian warning shots at US warships in Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied reports that Iran had fired warning shots at American warships in the Gulf of Oman.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran claims it fired warning shots at U.S. warships in the Gulf of Oman, forcing American vessels to “retreat” toward the Indian Ocean. FALSE. ✅TRUTH: Iranian forces did NOT attack or fire at U.S. Navy warships. Doing so would be a gross violation of the ceasefire.… pic.twitter.com/PdfC1EMZTP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 5, 2026

Earlier in the day, Iranian forces stated that it fired warning missiles toward two US destroyers in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the vessels to head toward the Indian Ocean, the Iranian military stated on Friday. The army indicated that the operation involved Qadir missiles and Shahed Dana attack drones operated by the Iranian navy.