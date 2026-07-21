Iraq refers general over classified document leaks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry has referred a brigadier general at the ministry's headquarters to civilian criminal courts on charges of obtaining and leaking classified documents and concealing investigative records, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The officer was referred through the ministry's legal department and the Internal Security Forces Court after it was established that he had obtained classified documents and leaked them to third parties without legal justification. The charges also include concealing investigative papers to benefit a suspect involved in an attempt to seize public funds.

The referral, according to the source, is part of the Interior Ministry's broader anti-corruption drive, which has accelerated since the launch of the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr) on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's direction, targeting current and former officials across multiple institutions on corruption-related charges.

Read more: Iraq detains 35 officials in weekly corruption sweep