Blaze destroys four tents at Sheikhan displacement camp

Shafaq News- Duhok

A fire swept through the Sheikhan camp for internally displaced people in eastern Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province on Tuesday, destroying four tents without causing casualties, a local official told Shafaq News.

Shifan Issa, media officer at the province’s Directorate of Migration and Displacement, said the blaze caused extensive damage to the displaced families' belongings.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Duhok hosts one of Iraq's largest displaced populations, with 15 camps sheltering more than 300,000 internally displaced people. Sheikhan camp alone is home to about 2,492 residents, according to UN data, most of whom fled Sinjar in Nineveh following the 2014 ISIS offensive.

Read more: Iraq’s Displacement: War-driven migration