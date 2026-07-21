Rice leads India's $545M exports to Iraq in Q1

Shafaq News- Baghdad

India exported goods worth $545 million to Iraq during the first quarter of 2026, India's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics said on Tuesday.

Data showed that rice topped India's exports to Iraq at $169 million, followed by frozen beef at $60 million and petroleum oils and related products at $50 million. Other major exports included bananas worth $46 million, pharmaceuticals at $25 million, large-diameter steel pipes at $20 million, ceramic tiles at $16 million, and tea at $13 million.

The directorate also reported that sunflower seed oil shipments reached $6.1 million, while exports of passenger vehicles totaled $5.9 million during the same period.

According to InfoFlix data in January, Iraq ranked as India's seventh-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling $33.3 billion.