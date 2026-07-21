Three drones destroyed near US Embassy in Erbil
2026-07-21T17:59:42+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Air defenses protecting the US Embassy in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, intercepted three drones heading toward the compound on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.
All three were destroyed before reaching their destination, preventing casualties and damage.
Authorities are investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.
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