IRGC pound US targets in Erbil, Kuwait and Indian Ocean

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday the launch of a missile strike against a US destroyer in the Indian Ocean, along with dozens of drones at a US military base in Erbil and another in Kuwait.

According to a statement, the IRGC said it carried out tens of drones at the US base and “terrorist group sites” in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It also conducted intermittent drone launches against the US Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait.

The IRGC described the operations as among the “first strong steps” taken by its ground forces in what it termed a war against aggressors.

In a separate statement, the Guard said the Iranian navy carried out a missile operation against what it described as a strategic American target more than 600 kilometers into the Indian Ocean, claiming a “strong hit” and asserting that an American destroyer was struck by Qader 380 and Talaeiyeh missiles while refueling from a US tanker about 650 kilometers off Iran’s coast.

US authority has not yet commented on these incidents.