Iraq appoints new federal police, counterterrorism chiefs

Iraq appoints new federal police, counterterrorism chiefs
2026-07-22T10:51:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has appointed Lt. Gen. Mohammed Qasim Al-Fahd as commander of the Federal Police and Lt. Gen. Zaid Houshi Al-Moussawi as head of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Fahd was appointed commander of the special division responsible for securing Baghdad's Green Zone in May 2026. Prior to his latest appointment, Al-Moussawi served as the CTS deputy chief for security affairs since May 2026.

An official statement is expected shortly.

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