Erbil’s prayer bead market preserves tradition

Shafaq News- Erbil

Despite Erbil's rapid urban expansion and modernization, traditional markets and crafts remain an integral part of the capital's identity. Among them is the city's prayer bead market, located near the historic Erbil Citadel, which continues to attract both residents and tourists seeking handcrafted items rooted in local heritage.

A visit by Shafaq News correspondent found the market bustling with shoppers browsing a wide range of prayer beads, from green qazwan beads and polyester designs to semi-precious stones such as Yemeni agate. Vendors also offer modern electronic prayer counters, with some premium items selling for significantly higher prices.

Abdul Mawjood Shawani, a prayer bead vendor, told Shafaq News that demand remains steady throughout the year. "Prices start at around 2,000 Iraqi dinars ($1.50) and can reach 200,000 dinars (about $150), depending on the material and craftsmanship.”

Shawani noted that customer preferences vary by age, indicating that young people often prefer smaller prayer beads that can also be worn as accessories, while older customers generally choose longer, more traditional designs.

Owning prayer beads remains part of Kurdish social and cultural traditions, Mahmoud Samer, a young customer, said, adding that he always looks for a prayer bead that matches traditional Kurdish clothing during special occasions. “The market offers a wide selection for different age groups at very reasonable prices compared with other places."

Tourist Ibrahim, who was visiting Erbil, noted that the market offered a distinctive glimpse into the city's heritage. "I was looking for a souvenir that reflects Erbil's identity, and I found these handcrafted prayer beads to be genuine works of art,” he stressed, describing these prayer beads as representing a living tradition, “not just merchandise.”