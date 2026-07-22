Trump threatens strikes on Iranian infrastructure over Hormuz attacks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States would target key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran carries out another attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States would strike a bridge or a power station, including near Tehran or inside the city, if Iran attacks any vessel.

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim News Agency cited an Iranian source saying that “Iran would target infrastructure in the region linked to the United States if Washington launches strikes on Iranian bridges or power facilities.”

Meanwhile, Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee denied Trump’s remarks about continuous negotiations with Iran, affirming that “Tehran doesn't seek new talks with US.”

Committee spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi urged the US President to “look for better ways to get out of the predicament he is in," adding that "repeated lies no longer provide even short-term reassurance to the markets.”