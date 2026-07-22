Argentina considers suing over World Cup misinformation

Shafaq News- Buenos Aires

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly considering legal action over alleged misinformation targeting the national team during the 2026 World Cup.

Foot Mercato, citing Argentine newspaper La Nacion, reported that potential defamation cases could target media outlets, influencers, and social-media users accused of circulating false allegations, manipulated material, or content presented without evidence.

According to the report, lawyers are compiling posts, screenshots, videos, and other digital records for possible proceedings. The federation has not officially confirmed the move and no lawsuits, defendants, courts, or filing dates have been announced.

Argentina faced a wave of refereeing disputes, conspiracy theories, criticism of players’ conduct, and viral footage during its run to the final, where Spain ended its title defense with a 1-0 extra-time victory.

The AFA confirmed a separate cybersecurity incident on July 9, stating that unauthorized emails may have been sent from one of its institutional accounts, and urged recipients to disregard “unusual messages” while its communications and systems departments investigated the possible breach.