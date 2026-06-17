Argentina-Algeria fans brawl in New York’s Times Square

Shafaq News- New York

Violent clashes between Argentina and Algeria fans in New York City on Tuesday marked the first major crowd disturbance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just hours before the two teams met in their opening Group J match.

Footage from Times Square, one of the United States’ most visited public spaces, captured supporters wearing Argentina jerseys confronting fans carrying Algerian colors, while tourists, pedestrians, and children remained nearby. Both sides exchanged chants and taunts before the confrontation escalated into physical fights, prompting police intervention to separate the groups and restore calm in the area.

The incident unfolded hundreds of miles from the match venue in Kansas City, where the Argentina national football team opened its World Cup title defense. The defending champions delivered a comfortable performance, securing a 3-0 victory over the North Africans. Lionel Messi scored all three goals, matching German striker Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals.