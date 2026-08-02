Hormuz reopening tops Iraqi and Iranian FMs call

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq welcomed renewed efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through diplomacy during a phone call between Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Hussein said Iraq is closely monitoring the situation and hopes agreements will be reached to restore navigation the strait as soon as possible.

The two sides discussed developments in Hormuz over the past two days and their impact on maritime security and regional stability.

Earlier today, CENTCOM stated that US forces have redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and boarded two others under the maritime blockade on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy struck two oil tankers in the strait and forced four others to turn back.