Iran briefs Iraq on progress in US nuclear negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday updated his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during a telephone call on the latest stage of negotiations between Iran and the US regarding its nuclear program.

According to separate statements from the two countries' foreign ministries, both sides reviewed recent regional and international developments during the conversation. They also discussed the need for continued coordination among regional countries to safeguard stability.

گفتگوی تلفنی وزرای امور خارجه #ایران و #عراق فؤاد حسین وزیر امور خارجه عراق در تماس تلفنی با سیدعباس عراقچی وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران، در خصوص تحولات منطقه‌ای و بین‌المللی گفتگو کرد.​وزیر امور خارجه کشورمان در این گفتگو، همتای عراقی را در جریان روند گفتگوهای هسته‌ای… pic.twitter.com/UtMLmB3ABP — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) February 27, 2026

Earlier today, Araghchi also briefed Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the progress of US-Iran discussions, warning against “excessive demands” by the United States, one day after the two sides concluded a third round of talks in Geneva.

The latest round of indirect Iran-US nuclear talks concluded on February 26, with both sides agreeing to continue consultations on Monday in Vienna. Araghchi presented proposals linking sanctions relief to nuclear commitments while reiterating Tehran’s position on maintaining uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes. The US delegation called for stricter limits on enrichment levels and additional guarantees regarding the nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

