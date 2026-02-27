Tehran warns Washington against “miscalculations” after Geneva talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Friday against “excessive demands” in negotiations with the United States, one day after the two sides concluded a third round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva.

During a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi discussed regional developments and briefed Cairo on the latest progress in the US–Iran discussions, according to an official statement.

While reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy to resolve issues, he underlined that advancement in the talks requires “seriousness and realism” from Washington and cautioned against “miscalculations.”

On Thursday, Araghchi described the latest round of talks, held under Omani mediation, as “among the most serious” ever conducted between the two countries. Further technical negotiations are scheduled for March 2 in Vienna.

Tehran has maintained that the negotiations are confined to its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s refusal to address its ballistic missile program a “major problem.” Washington is seeking permanent guarantees on uranium enrichment levels and inspection mechanisms to ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon, a goal Tehran has consistently denied pursuing.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the largest American military build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and has cautioned that military options remain on the table if diplomacy fails. Iran has vowed to respond to any attack with force.

Read more: US-Iran talks begin under shadow of ‘indefinite’ deal and escalation risks