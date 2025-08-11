Iraq, Iran discuss rail links, regional security in Baghdad talks

2025-08-11T18:47:41+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani in Baghdad on Monday for talks on bilateral cooperation and regional security challenges.

The two sides reviewed the stalled Shalamcheh–Basra railway project, agreeing to accelerate demining and remove technical obstacles. They also discussed extending the line from Iran’s Khosravi to Iraq’s Khanaqin and Baghdad, linking it to Iraq’s Development Road project to boost economic ties and religious tourism.

In addition, talks covered Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, alleged plans to displace Palestinians to Egypt, and threats to annex the West Bank, as well as security risks facing Iran and the impact of the Syrian crisis on regional stability.

Hussein and Larijani underscored the need for joint regional security mechanisms and explored a UN-backed proposal for a “6+2” dialogue involving the GCC states, Iraq, and Iran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

