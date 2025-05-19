Iran signals willingness to share nuclear technology with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed Iranian readiness to share experiences and achievements, including peaceful nuclear technology applications, with Muslim countries and their neighbors, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

During a meeting in Tehran with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Pezeshkian voiced satisfaction with the positive ties between governors of the two countries' border provinces, calling the relationship a strong foundation for expanding cross-border trade and regional cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of speeding up joint infrastructure projects, especially in the transportation and railway sectors, saying such efforts would further strengthen Iranian-Iraqi ties.

On the nuclear issue, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran remains open to reassuring Washington if concerns persist over its nuclear program.

“We will never bow to pressure,” he said, affirming that Iran “will not deprive its people of the peaceful benefits of peaceful nuclear technology. “We do not seek anyone’s permission to achieve growth and progress for our people.”

Hussein described Iraq-Iran relations as being at their strongest and on an upward trajectory, highlighting notable growth in trade and economic exchanges.

In his role as head of Iraq’s Economic Council of Ministers, he also presented a comprehensive report outlining opportunities, capacities, and challenges in bilateral economic ties, stressing the Iraqi government’s “commitment to advancing joint projects.”