President Barzani and new Iranian President discuss enhanced security cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Tehran.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, During the meeting, Both leaders praised the "historical friendship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region and highlighted ongoing security cooperation efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability."

The Iranian President expressed "Iran's commitment to expanding relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing a desire for broader cooperation in various fields."

Barzani said that "Iran is a key neighbor" and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties. He also extended an invitation to Pezeshkian to visit Erbil during his planned trip to Baghdad.

The Kurdish leader also discussed increasing Iranian tourism to southern Iraq via Kurdistan and expanding trade between the two regions, assuring that the Kurdistan Region would not pose a threat to Iran or its neighboring states.

Barzani arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and attended Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

Later, he met with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.