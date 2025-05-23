Iran pitches regional economic ties

Shafaq News/ Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, proposed the formation of a regional economic development group that would include the Gulf states, Iran, and Iraq, according to several Iranian media outlets.

Speaking at a diplomatic conference in Shiraz on Thursday, Enayati highlighted the need to expand regional engagement beyond political ties, calling for deeper cooperation in tourism, trade, and economic development.

He also noted a shift in regional priorities, with a move away from security-focused approaches toward development-oriented strategies. The trend, while gradual, has become increasingly visible among Gulf countries and, in his view, offers a meaningful opportunity for Iran.

“Iran and Iraq lie to the north of the Persian Gulf, while six other countries are positioned along its southern coast. These eight nations have the potential to build a unified framework to advance economic cooperation,” he stated.

Enayati also pointed to Iran’s strategic geography and its network of transit corridors, describing them as key national advantages that could support its role as a regional economic route.

These remarks follow recent comments from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who expressed Iran’s readiness to share its experiences and achievements, including peaceful applications of nuclear technology, with Muslim countries and regional neighbors.