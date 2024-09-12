Iranian President Pezeshkian begins official talks with Kurdistan Prime Minister in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The meeting is expected to cover a range of security, economic, and political topics amid the current challenges facing the region.

Earlier today, Pezeshkian was welcomed with an official ceremony at Erbil International Airport by President Nechirvan Barzani and several Kurdish officials. His visit to Erbil follows discussions in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, and other federal officials.

The visit is Pezeshkian’s first foreign visit since taking office, with scheduled meetings planned in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah to further enhance ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.