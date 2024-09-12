Iranian President Pezeshkian begins official talks with Kurdistan Prime Minister in Erbil
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The meeting is expected to cover a range of
security, economic, and political topics amid the current challenges facing the
region.
Earlier today, Pezeshkian was welcomed with an
official ceremony at Erbil International Airport by President Nechirvan Barzani
and several Kurdish officials. His visit to Erbil follows discussions in
Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul
Latif Rashid, and other federal officials.
The visit is Pezeshkian’s first foreign visit
since taking office, with scheduled meetings planned in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah
to further enhance ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.