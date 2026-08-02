Trump: New Iran talks to start on July 3

Shafaq News- Washington

A new round of negotiations will begin on July 3 between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, expressing confidence that agreements could be reached on the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States was coordinating with Tehran on the format of the talks. However, he added that Washington remained ready to take military action whenever it deemed necessary.

According to Trump, the US army had been preparing a large-scale military strike against Iran, pointing out that the operation would have lasted for an extended period and would have been “the biggest since World War II.”

“Obviously, they don't want to be attacked. They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming,” the US president stated.

Iranian authorities have not commented on Trump's remarks

Earlier today, Trump noted that the United States and Israel had agreed to suspend a planned attack after receiving requests from Iran and Middle Eastern countries.