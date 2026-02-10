Trump warns of “tough” measures if talks with Iran fail

Shafaq News- Washington

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports an agreement with Iran, as Washington and Tehran resume nuclear talks.

Speaking to Israeli Channel 12, Trump described the negotiations with Iran as very different, adding, “We can make a great deal with Iran.”

Addressing Tehran’s position, Trump stated that Iran “wants to make a deal very badly,” while warning that Washington remains prepared to escalate pressure if negotiations fail. “Either we will make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough like last time,” he said. Recalling the June 2025 US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump added, “Last time they didn’t believe I would do it.” “They overplayed their hand.”

Trump further pointed to an increased US military presence in the region, noting that he is considering deploying an additional aircraft carrier strike group following recent reinforcements.

Earlier today, Netanyahu said in a statement that he departed for the United States to discuss developments in Gaza, regional issues, and negotiations with Iran, and present Israel’s perspective on the “essential principles” governing the nuclear talks.