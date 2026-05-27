Trump: US not satisfied with Iran deal terms

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Washington remains dissatisfied with the terms of a proposed agreement with Iran, warning that military action could resume if ongoing negotiations fail.

During a cabinet meeting, Trump indicated that Tehran is eager to reach a deal to end the conflict but has yet to meet US expectations. “They just want to make a deal. I don't think they have a choice.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: @SecRubio said it better than anyone: you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.They would use it instantly. pic.twitter.com/ZIbDGiNRba — Department of State (@StateDept) May 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran has made progress toward securing the release of $12 billion in frozen assets, noting that some details related to the release mechanism have not yet been finalized.

Earlier today, Iranian state television reported what it described as elements of a draft agreement between Tehran and Washington, under which Iran would manage the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Oman, restore commercial shipping traffic to pre-war levels within one month, and secure the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran and the lifting of the naval blockade, while military vessels would remain outside the scope of the arrangement. The White House, however, rejected the report, describing the draft agreement as a “complete fabrication.”