Hezbollah reports close-range clashes amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel intensified airstrikes and artillery shelling across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing civilians and damaging residential neighborhoods and public facilities, while Hezbollah announced close-range clashes with Israeli forces in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli strikes on Shoukin killed members of an entire family, while raids on Jibsheet left three people dead and four wounded. Airstrikes also targeted Kfar Remman, destroying the town’s old mosque, as artillery shells landed near the Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital in Nabatieh. Along the Zefta–Nabatieh highway, a strike destroyed a residential and commercial building and heavily damaged a nearby police station, while a drone attack near the Husseini Club in Nabatieh city killed an elderly Syrian man and wounded another person.

مشاهد للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المستمرة على قرى جنوب لبنان. #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/jELxn2iOYh — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) May 27, 2026

In Baalbek-Hermel province, Israeli warplanes launched multiple raids targeting mountainous areas between Khraibeh and Brital, as well as the outskirts of Hermel, Buday, and Halabta in northern Beqaa.

Additional strikes targeted the Saida area, including a heavy raid on the Arki valley, while Israeli aircraft also bombed Yater, Haddatha, Deir Aames, and Debbine.

In Tyre district, rescue teams continued recovery operations following earlier strikes on Burj Al-Shamali and Maarakeh. Local officials stated that the death toll from the Burj Al-Shamali strike rose to 15, with 16 others wounded, including women and children, while the final toll from the Maarakeh strike reached eight dead and three injured.

Lebanon’s Civil Defense said rescue teams evacuated 29 civilians trapped beneath rubble in Doueir and Nabatieh despite ongoing bombardment and extensive destruction. The Lebanese Armed Forces also confirmed the death of a soldier in an Israeli strike near the Qaraoun Lake dam in western Beqaa while carrying out “a humanitarian mission.”

Lebanese authorities have recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,213 people and wounded 9,737 others.

The Israeli military issued renewed evacuation warnings to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, nearby camps, and surrounding neighborhoods, claiming Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure were operating in those areas. The army also alleged that it had struck more than 150 Hezbollah “terror infrastructure sites” and militants in Tyre, Nabatieh, and the Beqaa region during the past 24 hours.

#عاجل ‼️في صور والنبطية والبقاع: جيش الدفاع هاجم خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأخيرة أكثر من 150 بنية تحتية إرهابية ومخربين تابعين لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع مهاجمة بنى تحتية إرهابية ومخربين تابعين لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية. pic.twitter.com/W2wIL3CVoi — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 27, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced a series of rocket, drone, and anti-tank operations against Israeli troops and military vehicles in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya and nearby areas, stating that its fighters shelled troop positions near Tal Al-Khazzan, Adaisseh, and the cultural complex in the town. The group also reported “zero-distance” clashes that forced Israeli troops to withdraw before heavy bombardment struck the area, while claiming additional strikes on Merkava tanks, a Nimera armored vehicle, and troop gatherings using guided missiles and Ababil explosive drones.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears