Kurdistan’s capital population tops two million

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s population has surpassed two million, Provincial Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated on Wednesday, pledging renewed commitments to support the city’s elderly and orphans.

Marking Eid al-Adha at a communal luncheon attended by residents of care homes and orphanages —part of an annual Eid tradition organized by the local administration— he noted that the gathering reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen social and psychological support for vulnerable groups and reinforce their inclusion within the community.

Khoshnaw outlined that between 250 and 300 people currently live in these care facilities, pointing to their dedicated services and strong educational outcomes, including a 100% annual pass rate and consistently high academic achievement across multiple levels.

“Alongside the two million residents, Erbil hosts more than 350,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs),” he added, praising the city’s record in promoting coexistence, tolerance, and national unity.

Read more: Census shock: Can Iraq’s system absorb its population explosion?