Kurdistan Region launches Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Duhok/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Eid Al-Adha celebrations began on Tuesday across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with residents gathering for Arafat Day ceremonies in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and flocking to livestock markets in Duhok to purchase sacrificial animals* despite higher prices.

Erbil

Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw revealed that more than 70,000 tourists have entered the province over the past few days, with between 6,000 and 7,000 visitors daily, and expected those numbers to increase further in the coming days.

Xoshnaw said, “Authorities continue to implement measures to ensure the smooth entry of visitors and direct them to tourist destinations across the province.” He added that local authorities have adopted a new strategy to develop Erbil’s tourism sector, which is expected to drive a gradual increase in visitor numbers to the capital.

Duhok

In Duhok, preparations have brought a festive atmosphere to markets and public spaces, with families shopping for holiday necessities, purchasing sacrificial animals, and gathering ahead of the celebrations.

Livestock markets have witnessed growing* activity ahead of the holiday, with a wide supply of sheep, lambs, and cattle available for sale. However, prices have risen noticeably compared with last year, livestock traders told Shafaq News.

Haji Dzhwar Adel, who has operated a livestock market, pointed out that a calf weighing around 400 kilograms sells for about 3.5 million Iraqi dinars ($2,480), while larger cattle can reach 4 million dinars ($2,835). Sheep prices range between 500,000 and 600,000 dinars ($355–425), while lambs sell for between 600,000 dinars and one million dinars ($425–710).

Al-Sulaymaniyah

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, large crowds gathered to participate in Arafat Day Takbir ceremonies, an annual religious tradition held on the eve of Eid Al-Adha.

Khalifa Yassin, who supervised the event, told Shafaq News that residents from different communities and religious backgrounds joined the celebrations, which began after noon prayers and featured vehicle processions decorated with flags, banners, and religious slogans. He noted that the tradition has become an important social and religious occasion for the city, helping strengthen community ties and preserve local cultural heritage.

The Kurdish and the Iraqi governments announced that the Eid Al-Adha holiday will run from May 25 through May 30.

*Animal sacrifice is a central tradition of Eid Al-Adha across the Middle East and the wider Muslim world, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham)’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. During the holiday, families typically slaughter sheep, goats, cattle, or camels and distribute the meat among relatives, neighbors, and people in need as part of the religious observance.