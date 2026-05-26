Israel strikes kills 8+ in Gaza Strip

Shafaq News- Gaza (Updated at 21:25)

At least eight Palestinians, including two children, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Israeli forces continued demolishing houses and health care facilities, despite the October ceasefire, according to local media outlets.

The deadliest single incident occurred at the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, where Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians, killing five. Local sources told the Palestinian Information Center that the strike was carried out to protect Israeli collaborators who had attempted to break into homes in the area; when residents confronted them, drones intervened.

Three more deaths were recorded in separate strikes. Fatima Mohammed Abd al-Hadi al-Khatib, 15, died of wounds she had sustained the previous day when Israeli fire struck the Ghayth camp in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

#عاجل| الاحتلال يشن غارات جوية عنيفة على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/9fCVC1BkDC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 26, 2026

The night also brought heavy destruction to the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where Israeli aircraft demolished an entire residential block.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health's daily statistical report, issued on Tuesday, recorded six deaths reaching hospitals in the previous twenty-four hours, along with 34 injuries. Rescue teams remain unable to reach a number of victims still trapped beneath collapsed structures, the ministry said. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, total casualties have reached 906 dead and 2,747 wounded, with 781 bodies recovered. The cumulative toll since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, stands at 72,803 killed and 172,855 wounded, according to official Palestinian health data.