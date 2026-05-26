Netanyahu, Katz: Hamas military wing's new commander targeted in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that the Israeli military had targeted Mohammed Awda, the newly appointed commander of Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in Gaza, one week after claiming responsibility for killing his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

The strike was confirmed in a joint statement by the two officials, though no details were immediately provided on Awda's condition or the precise location of the attack.

Israeli media outlets reported that Awda was targeted in Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood.

The operation follows a series of targeted killings of senior Hamas military figures. Last week, Israeli forces also killed Bahaa Baroud, a commander in Hamas's military operations apparatus in Gaza.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.