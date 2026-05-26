Iraq tops Arab tourism market for Turkiye

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq retained its position as the leading Arab source of tourists to Turkiye in April 2026, with visitor numbers rising to 60,625 from 52,690 in March, according to data released by Turkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Data showed that Saudi Arabia ranked second with 27,305 visitors, followed by Algeria with 23,789 and Egypt with 18,114. Morocco recorded 15,760 visitors during the month, while Libya, Tunisia, and Jordan registered 13,616, 12,415, and 9,643 tourists, respectively. Lebanon followed with 8,746 visitors, while Kuwait recorded 1,446 tourists during the same period.