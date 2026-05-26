Global airlines suspend Middle East flights amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Major international airlines have suspended or reduced flights to several Middle Eastern destinations as security concerns grow over a possible escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, while Gulf carriers have begun expanding operations to offset disruptions.

According to updated airline data reported by Reuters, flights between Europe and Asia are increasingly avoiding key Middle Eastern transit corridors due to ongoing military tensions and security risks.

Several European, Asian, and North American airlines have extended flight suspensions to cities including Dubai, Baghdad, Erbil, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Doha, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines announced the cancellation of flights to Dubai until August 31 and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2, while partially resuming some services to Tel Aviv. Turkish airline Pegasus suspended flights to Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah until early June. Germany’s Lufthansa Group, including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways, extended suspensions to Baghdad, Erbil, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Amman, Tehran, and Riyadh through dates reaching October.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings also suspended flights to Erbil until June 22 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until October 24.

Air France canceled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Dubai until June 3, while KLM suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Dubai until June 28, Japan Airlines halted Tokyo-Doha flights until the end of July, and Singapore Airlines suspended services to Dubai until August 2.

Air Canada also extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7, while British Airways postponed the resumption of flights to Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv until August 1 and said it would reduce the number of Middle East flights once operations resume.

Other carriers, including Finnair, LOT Polish Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, and Malaysia Airlines, also announced suspensions or reductions of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations in the coming months.