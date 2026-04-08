Flights to resume in Al-Sulaymaniyah within days

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Regular flight operations from and to Al-Sulaymaniyah are expected to resume within two to four days after a suspension lasting more than a month due to regional tensions, the head of Al-Sulaymaniyah Travel and Tourism Companies Association, Ata Nouri, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

He explained that air traffic would restart following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel, and a decision by the civil aviation authority to resume both domestic and international flights.

“Around 90 percent of the flights to be reinstated will be domestic, while only 10 percent will be international,” he stated, noting that full restoration of air traffic to pre-war levels is expected to take between 48 and 96 hours.

Nouri clarified that international flights “are more complex to resume, as they depend on procedures and airlines operating outside the country, unlike domestic routes.”

Regarding prior bookings, he said many travel companies have already refunded customers, while others are working to compensate affected passengers. He also urged all travel and tourism companies to honor compensation obligations related to the suspension period.

Air traffic across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq remains in a state of anticipation as authorities await full stability before restoring normal flight operations.