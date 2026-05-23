Israel kills nearly 15 people, injures rescue crews in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli strike targeting Civil Defense rescue crews in the southern Lebanese town of Kafra in Bint Jbeil district wounded several personnel on Saturday while they were evacuating victims from an earlier attack, Lebanese media reported, amid intensified raids across the south.

A separate strike on a residential building in Sir al-Gharbiya killed nine people, including children, and injured six others, while another attack on an army barracks in Nabatieh wounded a Lebanese soldier. Five additional deaths were reported in al-Baqbouq as Israeli warplanes launched four strikes on al-Qatrani in Jezzine district, alongside additional raids across Nabatieh, Tyre, and Bint Jbeil districts.

Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 3,123 people and wounded 9,506 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, which also recorded 123 deaths and 298 injuries among medical workers since hostilities resumed.

Hezbollah noted a series of drone attacks targeting Israeli military positions and equipment along the border, describing the operations as “retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages that caused civilian casualties.” In separate statements, Hezbollah said it targeted “Drone Dome” jamming systems at the Nimr al-Jamal and al-Jardah positions with explosive drones, alongside attacks on an Israeli command vehicle and technical equipment at the Jal al-Allam site, an engineering vehicle in Bint Jbeil, and two Iron Dome platforms at the Ramim barracks using Ababil drones.

الإعلام الحربي في المقاومة الإسلامية ينشر مشاهد من عملية استهداف بتاريخ 16-05-2026 آلية "نميرا" تابعة لجيش العدو الإسرائيلي في بلدة الطيبة جنوبيّ لبنان بمحلّقة أبابيل الانقضاضيّة. #الميادين pic.twitter.com/yXjAF54Pnf — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) May 23, 2026

On the Israeli side, the military announced the death of Noam Hamburger, a member of the technology and maintenance corps in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade, following a drone explosion near the Lebanese border. The army also confirmed that two additional soldiers were wounded in the incident, including one in serious condition.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon