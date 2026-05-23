Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four rockets targeted a base belonging to the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Erbil, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

No immediate information was available on casualties or material damage, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the strike.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recorded 809 drone and missile attacks against the Kurdistan Region between February 20 and April 20, 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 123 injured amid an escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Read more: Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon