Drone downed near Iranian Kurdish opposition headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone was downed on Friday in Koya district of Erbil province after targeting the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down before reaching its target in Koya (Koisanjak), preventing any casualties or damage.

Koya district hosts several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups that operate from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

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