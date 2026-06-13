Iraq moves to secure fuel supplies ahead summer

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government reviewed electricity supply challenges and approved measures aimed at securing fuel for generators and public institutions during the summer season, the prime minister’s office stated on Saturday.

The Council also renewed the Basra Gas Company's development agreement, allowing the settlement of the firm’s dues through an in-kind payment mechanism, and amended Resolution No. 119 of 2026 to enable the Ministry of Oil to continue supplying fuel, lubricants, and diesel to ministries and government entities, particularly service entities, on a deferred-payment basis.

According to the PM’s office, the cabinet endorsed measures regulating wheat imports and authorized the Finance Ministry to complete procedures for Iraq's accession to the Arab Coalition for Reform and Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in coordination with the World Bank.