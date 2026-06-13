Water scarcity halves Iraq’s Wasit wheat acreage

Shafaq News- Wasit

Wasit in eastern Iraq has wrapped up its wheat harvest season after delivering about 363,000 metric tons to state silos, an agricultural official told Shafaq News on Saturday, describing the outcome as a “relatively successful season.”

Arkan Maryoush, director of the Agriculture Directorate in Wasit, indicated that this season covered all 300,000 dunams (74,000 hectares) included in the province's agricultural plan —50% lower than last year's level— a decline attributed to limited water supplies and a delayed rainy season.

“Water scarcity pushed back planting schedules, while rainfall did not arrive until December, reducing the amount of land farmers were able to cultivate,” he explained, stressing that despite lower production, the province recorded one of its smoothest grain collection seasons in recent years.

He also praised the close coordination between the State Company for Grain Trade and the Agriculture Directorate, noting that farmers delivered their crops daily without the long waiting lines that often accompanied previous harvest seasons. The extended marketing period eased pressure on

collection centers and helped maintain a steady flow of grain.

“Wasit consumes between 170,000 and 180,000 tons of wheat annually to meet local demand and supply Iraq's food ration program,” he remarked, pointing out that surplus quantities are transferred to the Ministry of Trade for distribution to other provinces.

Looking ahead, he urged authorities to increase water releases to support larger planting areas next year, while calling on Baghdad to accelerate payments owed to farmers in Wasit and across Iraq.

Read more: Iraq’s wheat fields no longer guarantee bread