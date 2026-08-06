CBI June dollar sales rise 15%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) foreign currency sales rose 15% to $5.857 billion in June from $5.092 billion in May, driven by higher funding of Iraqi banks' overseas accounts, according to official data.

The increase was largely attributed to funding provided to Iraqi banks' accounts abroad outside CBI's former foreign currency sales window, which climbed to $5.538 billion in June from $4.941 billion in May, up 12.1%.

Cash dollar sales more than doubled during the month, rising to $319 million from $151 million in May.

Transfers to banks' overseas accounts remained the central bank's primary channel for supplying US dollars to the domestic market. No sales were recorded through bank transfers, letters of credit, or international settlement operations during June.

In the first six months of 2026, CBI's total foreign currency sales reached $25.91 billion, including $24.74 billion allocated to funding banks' overseas accounts and $1.17 billion in cash sales.