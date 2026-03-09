Iraq Central Bank dollar sales exceed $80B in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sold $80.363 billion in foreign currency in 2025, marking a 3.88% increase from $77.652 billion recorded in 2024, according to official statistics released by the bank on Monday.

According to the data, external transfers accounted for the largest share of the bank’s dollar sales at $73.943 billion, followed by international settlements totaling $3.649 billion, while cash sales reached $2.771 billion.

The CBI also reported that its purchases of foreign currency from Iraq’s Ministry of Finance totaled $63.731 billion during 2025.