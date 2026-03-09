Hezbollah strikes military sites deep inside Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Monday fired long-range rockets at Israeli military and communications facilities deep inside Israel, including a satellite communications station in the Elah Valley and a military base near Tel Aviv.

In posts on Telegram, the group explained that its fighters struck a communications station belonging to Israel’s cyber and signals command in the Elah Valley, about 160 km from the Lebanese border, using “advanced rockets.”

The Elah Valley site hosts one of Israel’s oldest satellite relay stations, built in the early 1970s, with dozens of large antennas used for satellite communications and data transmission, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah also fired rockets at the Home Front Command headquarters southeast of Tel Aviv, about 135 km from Lebanon, and reported attacks on Israeli troop concentrations near Mays Al-Jabal and Wadi Hunin. The group also struck Israeli vehicles with guided missiles as Israeli forces attempted to advance along the southern Lebanon front.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that it killed Abu Hussein Ragheb, commander of Hezbollah’s Nasr Unit, which oversees the eastern sector south of the Litani River, in an overnight strike in southern Lebanon, in addition to multiple strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israeli military reported one soldier killed during operations today, while Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes across the country on Monday killed 17 people and wounded 52 others.