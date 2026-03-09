Israel targets Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah launches rocket attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 16:22)

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye) and several areas in southern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese media reported, as Hezbollah announced rocket attacks against Israeli military targets.

Lebanese outlets said at least six strikes hit buildings associated with Hezbollah’s al-Qard al-Hasan Association in Beirut’s southern suburbs. A reconnaissance drone was also seen flying at low altitude over Beirut. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the daytime raids on the southern suburbs killed one person and injured 12 others, according to an initial toll.

The strikes followed Israeli army warnings urging residents in the southern suburbs to evacuate areas near facilities belonging to al-Qard al-Hasan, which Israel describes as a financial arm used to fund Hezbollah’s activities. Hezbollah, however, says the association operates as a social institution that provides financial assistance and interest-free loans to people from different Lebanese communities.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان🔸في الساعات القريبة سيعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة ضد البنى التحتية الإرهابية التابعة لجمعية القرض الحسن التي تشكل عنصرًا مركزيًا في تمويل نشاط حزب الله الإرهابي وتضر بالاقتصاد اللبناني خدمة لمصالح إيرانية.🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم، ولذلك أعود… pic.twitter.com/GtjqdoWwud — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 9, 2026

Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks were also reported on about 10 villages across the districts of Nabatiyeh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjaoun of southern Lebanon, nearly simultaneously, causing damage to homes and infrastructure.

A municipal police officer was killed in a drone strike in Shebaa, while a strike on a house in Shoukin killed one resident and seriously wounded another. Three people were killed in Kfartabnit after an air raid destroyed a residential building, and two civilians died when a drone struck their vehicle on the road between Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun, according to Lebanese media.

In Qlayaa, a house was shelled twice by an Israeli Merkava tank, wounding the homeowner and his wife. A second strike injured the town’s parish priest and three others, including a woman.

Strikes in the village of Jouaiya damaged parts of the town’s market and nearby residential areas, killing four people and injuring more than 20 others. In Tayr Debba, bombardment targeting the main road and surrounding neighborhoods killed seven people and wounded 18, while rescue teams continued searching through the rubble for missing residents.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry also said Israeli strikes targeted emergency response teams. Two civil defense positions were reportedly hit —one near Tayr Debba municipality, where a paramedic was killed and two others wounded, and another in Jouaiya, where one paramedic was killed, and four were injured.

According to the ministry, the Israeli aggression has so far killed 394 people in Lebanon, including 83 children, and wounded more than 1,130. UNICEF said about 700,000 people have been displaced across Lebanon since the escalation of hostilities, including nearly 200,000 children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said its fighters launched rockets toward the Zeev air defense base in Haifa and fired a barrage toward Kiryat Shmona. The group also reported targeting Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations near the border area of Odaisseh.

The group said its fighters clashed with Israeli forces advancing toward Odaisseh, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades and forcing the troops to withdraw. It also said its artillery units shelled Israeli forces approaching Aitaroun.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said it detected around 15 Israeli helicopters entering Lebanese airspace from the direction of Syria and flying over villages along the eastern mountain range, including Janta, Yahfoufa, Nabi Sheet, Arsal, and Ras Baalbek. Its fighters engaged the helicopters and an infiltrating force after some aircraft attempted to deploy troops near the Serghaya plain.

The Israeli military said one soldier was killed during operations in southern Lebanon, without immediately providing further details about the circumstances of the incident.