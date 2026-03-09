Syrian president backs Iraq, Lebanon steps to avoid regional war

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa warned on Monday that the escalating confrontation in the Middle East poses an “existential threat” to the region, citing risks to global energy supplies and growing instability across several countries.

In a meeting held at the invitation of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and brought together leaders from Syria, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, al-Sharaa warned that the current escalation between Iran, the United States, and Iran represents an existential threat to the entire region, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on energy infrastructure in the Gulf threaten global economic stability.”

Al-Sharaa said Syria, positioned geographically between three active fronts, Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq, faces direct consequences from the conflict; therefore, “We coordinated our unified position with countries in the region and reinforced our defensive forces along the borders as a precaution to prevent the transfer of the conflict’s repercussions to Syrian territory, and to avoid cross-border armed groups from using Syrian territory."

The Syrian president also voiced support for efforts by Iraq and Lebanon to avoid being drawn into the confrontation, and for the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s approach toward placing all weapons under state authority and pursuing the disarmament of Hezbollah, a goal the Lebanese presidency has framed as part of restoring full state control over security institutions.