Iran enters critical weeks in conflict with US and Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will face three decisive weeks as its war with the United States and Israel entered its tenth day, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official said on Monday.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political aide to the navy commander, noted that monitoring of battlefield developments suggests the second week will be the most critical phase of the conflict, adding, “If Iran manages to maintain the upper hand as it did last week, Washington could adopt a new tone calling for an end to the war.”

Establishing an independent Palestinian state and the permanent closure of US bases in the region would rank among Iran’s key regional policies, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi announced that Iranian forces would no longer launch missiles carrying warheads weighing less than one ton.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani replied to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about deploying warships to the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that stability there is unlikely as long as “some parties seek to fuel the conflict.”