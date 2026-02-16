Iraq imports from Turkiye down 5% in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq imported $12.38 billion worth of goods from Turkiye in 2025, ranking fifth among Ankara’s largest export markets, according to data released Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The institute reported that Iraqi imports declined 5.02% from $13.034 billion in 2024. The figure also marked a 9.96% drop compared with 2022, when imports totaled $13.75 billion.

Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Italy ranked ahead of Iraq among Turkiye’s top export destinations.

Data showed Iraq’s main imports from Turkiye included gold and jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, machinery and equipment, furniture, plastics, grains, and fruits, among other goods.