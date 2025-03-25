Iraq leads Turkish grain and legume imports in early 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first as the largest importer of Turkish grains and legumes in the first two months of 2025, the Southeast Anatolian Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters' Association announced Tuesday.

Exports of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and their products from Southeast Anatolia rose to $558.1 million in January and February of this year, according to the association's president, Celal Kadooğlu.

The share of Middle Eastern countries in total exports reached 50.2%, while African countries saw a 46.7% increase, accounting for 29.7% of the total.

Iraq was the top importer among countries, with exports totaling $192.9 million, followed by Syria in second place with $61.1 million.