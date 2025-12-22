Iraqis buy 1,000+ homes in Turkiye in 10 months

Shafaq News – Ankara / Baghdad

Iraqis purchased 1,159 residential properties in Turkiye during the first ten months of 2025, ranking fifth worldwide among foreign buyers, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The figures showed that Iraqi buyers acquired 103 homes in January, 99 in February, 72 in March, and 70 in April, before rising to 104 in May. The total then eased to 97 in June, increased to 120 in July and 118 in August, peaked at 146 in September, and fell back to 104 in October.

Compared with the same period in 2024, when Iraqis bought 1,027 homes, purchases rose by 12 percent. The figure, however, represented a 23 percent decline from 2023, when Iraqi nationals acquired 1,723 properties.

During the January–October period, Russian nationals led foreign buyers in Turkiye with 3,145 homes, followed by Iranians with 1,646, Ukrainians with 1,348, and Germans with 1,271.

Iraqis had long dominated Turkiye’s foreign real estate market since 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 and to third in April 2022 after Russians surged ahead.