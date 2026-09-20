Shafaq News- Erbil/ Nineveh

Four-year-old Hajar Mohammed Hassan died on Sunday after rescuers pulled her from a 20-meter-deep well southeast of Mosul following more than seven hours of rescue efforts, health and Civil Defense officials said.

Saman Salman, spokesperson for Erbil’s Health Directorate, told Shafaq News that Hajar died while being taken to a hospital in Erbil after her condition deteriorated.

A Nineveh Civil Defense source said she suffered severe injuries and complications from prolonged entrapment and oxygen deprivation despite attempts to resuscitate her.

Hajar had fallen into the narrow well in Al-Sharai village in Kwer, southeast of Mosul. Rescue teams from Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region, assisted by local residents, worked for hours to reach her before pulling her out in critical condition.

Earlier, Civil Defense said the girl was alive while trapped and that rescuers had been able to hear her from inside the well.